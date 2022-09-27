Oregon emissions

Transportation is the single largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in Oregon, making up nearly 40% of the state’s total emissions.

 Oregon Department of Transportation

Oregon fuel distributors will need to move quicker and take stronger action to cut greenhouse gas emissions under new targets approved by the state’s Environmental Quality Commission.

The group of five, governor-appointed members voted Friday to change the timeline for the Clean Fuels Program and increase the emissions targets that fuel distributors in the state will need to hit.

