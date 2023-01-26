rocket

Rocket debris found at the former Kingsley Firing Range Annex in 2019.

 Army Corps photo

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is inviting public comment from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the downtown Klamath County Library, soliciting opinions on their plans to wrap up the cleanup investigation at the former Kingsley Firing Range Annex.

The Annex, located about three miles northeast of Klamath Falls, was used during World War II as a training facility for military personnel to practice small arms and rocket fire. Efforts to clean up debris on the site and remediate possible contamination and explosive hazards have been ongoing since 2003. The Corps has removed 360,000 cubic yards of contaminated materials from the site, and has been investigating other possible hazards since 2019.

