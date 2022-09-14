With the Van Meter Fire firefighting efforts well in hand, the Oregon Department of Forestry is passing the reins back to the local team Thursday, Sept. 15.
In a press release Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Incident Management Team said fire crews used infrared cameras Tuesday night to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire.
"[Crews] are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas," the press release states.
With the local Type 4 firefighting team taking control of the blaze, the Incident Management Team said the objectives will remain the same. The press release said multiple engines and crews will continue to mop up where it warrants.
The cooler, more humid weather Wednesday was expected to help with the continued efforts, although winds coming back to the area might cause flare ups.
Residential traffic is allowed in the fire area, but residents are encouraged to drive slowly and be aware of fire operation traffic as they travel through the fire. Bureau of Land Management lands in and around the fire area remain closed to the public.
"We would like to remind the public that Klamath and Lake counties are still in extreme fire danger," the Incident Management Team said in the press release. "Human-cause fire stats are down this fire season, so please help your local resources by preventing anything that can spark a fire."