Van Meter Fire at dusk

The Van Meter Fire glows at dusk Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Inciweb

With the Van Meter Fire firefighting efforts well in hand, the Oregon Department of Forestry is passing the reins back to the local team Thursday, Sept. 15.

In a press release Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Incident Management Team said fire crews used infrared cameras Tuesday night to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire.

