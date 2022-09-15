Retro Room Records comedy contest

The stage for stand-up contests of Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 is shown in Retro Room Records.

 Courtesy of Jimmy Turner/Retro Room Records

Class clowns and jesters sharpen your wits for your big break might be just around the bend.

Every month, Retro Room Records brings in a famous stand-up comedian to perform at the Ross Ragland for the Ragland Comedy Night. A-listers such as Jamie Kennedy and Chris Kattan have brought down the house with howls of laughter.

