Class clowns and jesters sharpen your wits for your big break might be just around the bend.
Every month, Retro Room Records brings in a famous stand-up comedian to perform at the Ross Ragland for the Ragland Comedy Night. A-listers such as Jamie Kennedy and Chris Kattan have brought down the house with howls of laughter.
But great comics need great opening acts.
Before Kattan took to the stage at the Ragland in September, Retro Room Records owner Jimmy Turner and his best friend and comedy partner, “Hurricane” Andrew Dandy, announced they will be hosting a stand-up comedy competition a week before the next Ragland Comedy Night featuring Victoria Jackson.
The talented individual who wins this contest will get five minutes to open for Jackson at the Ragland on Oct. 21.
Turner has set aside two nights — 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 — in the theater room in the back of Retro Room Records. There, undiscovered comedians will have an opportunity to strut their stuff in front of a live audience.
“It’s a real chance to cut their teeth on what they will experience on a much grander scale at the Ragland,” Turner said.
Each contestant will be allotted five minutes. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges — Turner, Dandy and a surprise guest judge. The audience will also get to vote on their favorite comic.
Turner said there is a perk for any competitors who attended the Kattan show.
“If they show us their ticket stubs, they will get to run one joke by Hurricane and me,” Turner said, “and we will help them tweak it and get down to the brass tacks of the joke.”
For 20 years, Turner himself was a professional comedian, spending 40 weeks out of the year traveling from gig to gig.
“I have very few useful skills in this world,” Turner said, “and my connections to the comedy industry is one of them. I feel an obligation to use my few skills to repay this town that I love so much.”
Turner and Dandy met on a USO comedy tour for the troops in Japan. The two have been best friends ever since.
The only rules for the competition in terms of content are no “joke book jokes” and no use of other comedians’ materials.
“This should be taken as an opportunity to work to open for a national headliner right out the gate,” Turner said.
Each night, there are 15 to 20 five-minute slots available for contestants to perform. To enter the competition, Turner said there will be posts on Retro Room Records’ Facebook and Instagram pages, but that the easiest way is to just stop by at the store itself.