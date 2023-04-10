FREMONT, Calif. — History is told by the victors, they say.
This might be true in circumstances where the evil is clear, where the sides are clear or where there is a clear outcome. But what about those events that exist in the gray?
Those events where it’s hard to define a clear winner, where the end result is largely controversial or where the outcome is nebulous? What about those events like the COVID-19 pandemic?
In many ways, the Coronapocalypse will be seen by future generations through a cloudy lens. Since so many countries, states and municipalities took radically different approaches to dealing with this life-altering (and for many, life-ending) pandemic with such vastly mixed results, it’s easy for us to look back and speculate how things might have turned out differently if only we’d just ...
I’m not here today to question and speculate. I’m here to tell a story about an adventure I took during the height of the pandemic in a place where the COVID-19 restrictions were arguably the most stringent in all of North America: the San Francisco Bay.
SKATING
The City of San Francisco is a geographically small area, but the Bay Area is much larger, connected by a lattice of bridges that brings together the mega-cities of Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose and all of their satellites and suburbs. Despite an outmigration estimated in excess of 200,000 people over the past two years according to the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, nearly 8 million people still call this region home — more people than in the entire state of Oregon.
One year into the pandemic, almost to the day, certain parts of the Bay Area had relaxed restrictions enough to allow folks from out of the area to visit. You still had to mask everywhere, couldn’t find restaurants with indoor seating (and few with outdoor seating) and you found yourself surrounded by an eerie, urban silence everywhere you went, but I needed an escape.
I had opted to meet my friends Craig Bianchi and Vince Golder to chase sharks, rays and skates in the region. The sharks were biting well, but the big skate, Raja binoculata, a fairly uncommon catch most of the year, had made several appearances in the East Bay, and my friends convinced me it was now or never. So I packed up my gear and headed for the Bay.
BIKING
Though we planned to fish a few areas, the chief appeal was a day chasing big game at a place called Dumbarton Pier. Normally, you can drive up to a parking area and walk a quarter-mile or so to the fishing platform. Unfortunately, one of California’s least defensible COVID restrictions had been to shut down or restrict access to most public outdoor spaces such as piers, wharfs, wildlife areas, hiking trails and boat ramps.
They hadn’t closed the pier to fishing, but they had shut down and gated the nearby parking lot, pushing the easiest vehicle access point to a gate across the wetlands several miles away.
We could’ve walked, but my friends told me I’d be crazy to do so, so I borrowed my dad’s bike and brought it along for the ride. The balancing act on the roughly 3-mile ride was a bit awkward, but it made the trip much shorter.
STANDING
Though I’d caught brown smoothhound sharks, leopard sharks and bat rays before, I wouldn’t be disappointed if we crossed paths again; however, this time I was after two species I hadn’t yet caught: the big skate and the broadnose sevengill shark.
I’d hooked a massive specimen of the latter years before while fishing from a boat, but at that point, I’d never caught a fish larger than 20 pounds, and I had no idea how to fight it, quickly surrendering my chances to inexperience.
This time around, I did much better.
I landed the first fish of the day, courtesy of the dropnet either Craig or Vince had brought along. It would be the first of six sevengills I caught that day. I caught one smoothhound, as well. But it was Craig and Vince who got all of the diversity. Vince caught a leopard shark, both caught bat rays, and Craig landed the only big skate in our troupe. Success all-around.
Since I’d come down for the weekend and had to return to work the next day, I started packing up for the bike back. The tide changed, the bite died and the guys decided to join me, so we began the trek back to the car.
Though the closure had inconvenienced us, it had also left us relatively alone on the pier, and we only had to contend with a handful of other anglers that day — a silver lining in the COVID cloud and certainly one of the positives I’ll look back on from this time.
