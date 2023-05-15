Brandon Roy was shooting hoops in the driveway last year with his son Michael when the 6-year-old drained a shot and hit his dad with an icy stare.
Michael then lifted his right hand and theatrically tapped his left wrist.
“He’s like, ‘Dad: Dame Time,’” Roy said.
If the irony of the moment was lost on Michael, it wasn’t on his dad, the former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star whose injuries put the Blazers on the path to drafting Damian Lillard two years after his departure.
“I look at things kind of this way,” Roy said, “if it took me being hurt for them to maybe get, you know, the greatest Blazer of all time, I’m cool with that.”
And the indignity of being taunted with his successor’s signature celebration?
“I thought it was the funniest thing,” Roy said, “because I didn’t expect it.”
In the 12 years since Roy last played for the Blazers, since the grinding of his knees forced him into retirement at 27, the former All-Star has been gone but not forgotten in Portland.
He has not attended a game at the Moda Center since 2012. He has passed on invitations to attend team events.
He saw guys playing deep into their 30s when his own career had lasted just over five seasons. It weighed on him. There was a profound sense of loss.
“I just love hooping,” Roy said. “That was a part of my character, part of my personality. And then it just felt like it was gone.”
And it was easier to keep it that way.
But earlier this spring, Roy was dropping his kids off at school when his phone buzzed with a text from Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, who had been a young executive when Roy was playing.
The Blazers finished the year with a 33-49 record and had landed back in the lottery for a second consecutive year.
Cronin asked Roy if he would consider representing Portland on stage at the event, like he did in 2007 when the Blazers jumped from sixth in lottery odds to secure the top pick. That year, like this one, was seen as a transformational draft with generational talent at the top. Sending Roy could be a good omen.
In past years, Roy would have immediately declined.
But as he drove away from the school that morning, he realized that he did, in fact, want to do it.
“Even say a year ago, I probably would have said, ‘No, no thanks. I appreciate the offer,’” Roy said. “But there was just something about growth, and for me kind of getting past those things.”
So Tuesday, when teams assemble to see who will win the privilege of drafting French superstar Victor Wembanyama, it will once again be Roy on the stage, hoping to bring good fortunate to the franchise for a second time.
It is a meaningful step forward for the Blazers and Roy. The three-time All-Star has maintained a low profile, especially in Portland, since retiring. In 2020, he told The Athletic that his relationship with the franchise was “not good or bad, it’s just not active right now.”
Today, that relationship has clearly evolved.
“It’s active now,” Roy said. “It’s not full steam ahead. But it’s something that I want to start to be a little bit more a part of.”
His four kids, BJ, Mariah, Brayden and Michael, have started showing more of an interest in their dad’s playing career. BJ was born during Roy’s rookie season and now that he’s 16 wants to know more about that time. Michael watches YouTube videos and asks him about guys he played against. They all want to hear stories about Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
“It’s just started to just spark in me to say, ‘Hey, I think I want to start being around the NBA a little bit more,’” Roy said, “and start to kind of grow back those relationships and maybe even be a part of it in some form.”
Roy has proposed joining the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas for Summer League in July, to learn from coach Chauncey Billups and to be exposed to the business of basketball again.
“I’m starting to think more about going back into that spotlight of the NBA,” he said.
Does that mean he wants to continue coaching at the next level? Could he have a future in the front office?
“I just want to be more of a student,” Roy said. “I guess if I was a student in college, I’ll say I haven’t picked my major yet.”
At minimum, an appearance at a game in Portland is likely on the horizon.
“I think the return is definitely looking (like it will be) really soon,” Roy said. “I miss it. I miss it.”
The first hint that Roy was open to being more visible around the Blazers came last fall, when he sat behind the team’s bench during a preseason game in his hometown of Seattle.
That day, Lillard went over to greet the former All-NBA guard, who told him about his son’s driveway celebration.
“I was like, ‘Hey, man, you’ve got this guy doing the Dame Time,’” Roy recalled. “’You’ve got to be careful what you’re showing these kids.’ He kind of had a chuckle about it.”
There are many reasons Roy has stayed away from the Blazers for so long and he admits that Lillard’s ascent was a factor. The two felt linked, even though they were never teammates.
“Because he was doing really well and there was a lot of similarities, it got brought up to me a lot,” Roy said. “I’m naturally a fan of like the game and I’m a fan of players and I like Damian a lot. ... People kind of rather the drama than they do me just saying I’m a flat-out fan of the guy.”
As Lillard grew into a major role in Portland, Roy said, he did not want to cast a shadow.
“Some of it is I stayed away because I felt like he should have his time,” Roy said. “I didn’t think anybody tried to step on my toes or my years when I was there, and I thought he deserved that. He deserved to have his time as the guy.”
Now, Roy will try to help Lillard by trying to re-create the magic of his 2007 lottery appearance, when the Blazers won the pick that they used to draft Greg Oden.
Roy said that when he told Cronin he would represent the Blazers, the GM told him, “The last time you did it, we got the No. 1 pick, but no pressure.”
OK, maybe a little bit.
“I’ll take the pressure because if it can happen again,” Roy said, “it would be pretty cool.”
Perhaps the Blazers and their former star are reconnecting at a time that is perfect for everybody.
“There was a real bond that I had with Portland,” Roy said. “And it always just felt like I wanted to come back and be a part of it. But it had to be when it was right. And you know, time is just starting to feel right.”