Richard Knapp appears in Clark County Superior Court in May 2019 after being accused of raping and murdering a Vancouver woman in 1994.

Vancouver Police Department detectives in 2019 touted cutting-edge technology for helping solve a two-decades-old homicide. But now that new evidence casts the arrest in doubt, the man who was charged for murder is now walking free.

Richard Knapp, 60, was released from the Clark County Jail on Wednesday. Detectives used a genealogy database three and a half years ago to charge him for the 1994 rape and murder of Audray Frasier.


