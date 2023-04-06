Businesses seeking to use a seasonal pedlet/parklet this spring and summer can now submit applications to the City of Klamath Falls.
The city, along with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, announced Thursday, April 6 that the application period for the Seasonal Pedlet/Parklet Program available for businesses in the downtown corridor.
According to a press release, a pedlet is a temporary thoroughfare that allows a business to use the sidewalk as outdoor dining/retail space, while providing a safe area for pedestrians to walk. The pedlet uses the area of one parallel parking space, is level with the sidewalk and is ADA compliant.
“The City of Klamath Falls has fabricated two pedlets in collaboration with Healthy Klamath and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association,” the press release states. “These structures are currently available and ready to install as early as May 2023.”
The press release states that if interest exceeds current availability, the city might consider constructing additional pedlets, dependent on the number and quality of the applications received.
Pedlets were first introduced to Klamath Falls in 2021 and they were put out again in 2022, the press release states.
“[Pedlets] were well-received and added vibrance to our Downtown area,” the press release states. “If interested, there is the option available to apply to construct your own pedlet/parklet. Applicants are encouraged to provide as much detail and information as possible when applying to participate in the pedlet program.”
The Seasonal Pedlet Program Manual and application can be found on the city’s website at klamathfalls.city/415/Seasonal-Pedlet-Program-City-of-Klamath.