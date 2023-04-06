Pedlet Klamath falls

This metal walkway is a pedlet, which allowed Mermaid Garden Café to create an outdoor seating area on the sidewalk last year and direct pedestrians into an adjacent parking space.

 Herald & News file photo

Businesses seeking to use a seasonal pedlet/parklet this spring and summer can now submit applications to the City of Klamath Falls.

The city, along with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, announced Thursday, April 6 that the application period for the Seasonal Pedlet/Parklet Program available for businesses in the downtown corridor.

Tags