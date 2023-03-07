Acting as the Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Klamath Falls City Council approved an extension for the construction company hired to build a Home2Suites by Hilton hotel in TimberMill Shores.

Estimated completion for the hotel — previously referred to as TimberMill Shores Hotel — was originally set for Dec. 31, 2023. At the City Council meeting Monday, March 6, an extension was granted, moving the date back to Dec. 31, 2024.

