Acting as the Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Klamath Falls City Council approved an extension for the construction company hired to build a Home2Suites by Hilton hotel in TimberMill Shores.
Estimated completion for the hotel — previously referred to as TimberMill Shores Hotel — was originally set for Dec. 31, 2023. At the City Council meeting Monday, March 6, an extension was granted, moving the date back to Dec. 31, 2024.
Due to the necessary wastewater mainline upgrades as well as changes in design guidelines by Hilton which are not yet complete, the contracted company, Ferguson Development, would be unable to finish the build by the end of this year.
Council also heard from other local businesses undergoing construction and expansion projects, including Canvasback Books and the soon-to-be Woodsy Kitchen.
Located at 1219 Main St., Canvasback Books is in the process of expanding the bookstore into the space between the Tool Library and the bookstore. The space would be reserved as a reading nook where patrons could sit back with a book and beer or glass of wine.
The council held a public hearing to determine whether to support the provision of a liquor license to the bookstore.
On behalf of Canvasback Books, owner Brittany Montjoy addressed the council.
“We want to offer the opportunity to enjoy a glass of beer or wine in our new reading room with the option of holding occasional events,” Montjoy said.
The City Council also held a public hearing regarding a request for a liquor license for Woodsy Kitchen.
After completing renovations of the Pelican Hotel at 1012 Main St., the new business is slated to offer cooking classes, wine pairings and also function as a kitchen store.
Council unanimously approved the allowances for both businesses to receive liquor licenses.