In the hopes of funding a long sought-after bypass, the City of Klamath Falls has decided to apply once again for a federal RAISE — Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — grant.
City Councilors unanimously approved a consent agenda item, by title only, during their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 which gives Public Works the ability to pursue the federal grant funding.
The East Main Bypass Project has been on the table since roughly 2004 according to the meeting agenda. In theory, the bypass would run between the intersections of Crosby Avenue and Maywood Drive, cutting across “open fields” to a terminus at East Main Street and Shasta Way. The agenda states that the details on “how the right-of-way would make its way to the city are yet to be determined.”
Kittelson and Associates, Inc. will be assisting with the grant application process, which is estimated to cost $20,000.
This will be the city’s sixth RAISE discretionary grant application.
In 2013, the estimate for the bypass project was $14 million. This estimate will increase “substantially” to the standard of “2023 dollars,” according to the agenda. There is no request for funding from the city at this time.
The approved consent agenda also included the “concurrence on members of the audit oversight committee” for 2023.
Each year, the mayor is to appoint two council members to the committee, which rotate annually, and two citizen appointees. One of the citizen members must be a local accountant and the other must be a current member of the City Budget Committee.
This year, Mayor Carol Westfall appointed the two newest members of council — Kelsey Mueller Wendt and Abbie McClung — as well as Andrew Biggs and Kathy Poppe.
Biggs was nominated by former President Donald Trump to serve on the Financial Oversight & Management Board for Puerto Rico in 2020.
In 2022, Biggs was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the Social Security Advisor Board.
According to Wise & Co. website, Poppe has served as a Certified Public Accountant with their business for more than 18 years.
Items not included in the agenda were brought before council as well during the meeting.
Prior to a presentation on the Klamath Community College Apprenticeship Center project, KCC President Roberto Gutierrez made a surprise appearance to offer encouraging insights with the changes he has seen in the past 10 years.
Gutierrez said high school dropout rates in Klamath Falls were the highest in the state, with KCC’s graduation rates coming in at the lowest. He reported remarkable improvements from then to now.
“What a change. That doesn’t happen by accident,” Gutierrez said. “That happens by all of us working together, by caring about this community, having common goals, common vision, and that’s how change happens.”
During public comment, Jennifer Lucas spoke of hope for change and progress within the community.
Lucas said she has attended the majority of City Council meetings throughout the past year, always to speak about the city’s promised Equity Committee, an issue which has been unaddressed by the city since the disbanding of the equity task force 16 months ago.
A statement given by the mayor during the final 2022 City Council meeting stated that the disbanding of the equity task force was inevitable, given its temporary nature. However, the statement include no mention of the permanent equity committee. The equity task force was formed with the purpose of laying the permanent equity committee’s groundwork.
Lucas read a portion of the city’s invitation letter that was sent to equity task force members:
“Through your discussions you will help us define the challenges and provide solutions for realizing equity in our community. You will then lay the groundwork and scope for a permanent body of citizens to assist the council in enacting these solutions. Your work establishing consensus on this matter will help us to be more responsive to the needs of all aspects of our community.”
Lucas also noted that City Council unanimously approved Resolution #20-22, presented by the equity task force, which promised the permanent equity committee:
“Moving forward, City Council will accomplish this by continually seeking opportunities to restore and expand equity in collaboration with the Equity Task Force, Standing Equity Committee and the broader community.”