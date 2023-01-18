KCC President Roberto Gutierrez speaks at City Council

Klamath Community College President Roberto Gutierrez speaks at the Klamath Falls City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

In the hopes of funding a long sought-after bypass, the City of Klamath Falls has decided to apply once again for a federal RAISE — Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — grant.

City Councilors unanimously approved a consent agenda item, by title only, during their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 which gives Public Works the ability to pursue the federal grant funding.

