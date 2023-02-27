Citizens for Safe Schools announced Monday, Feb. 27 that the applications for the 2023 American Youth Character and Character Builder Awards are now live.
Applications will be accepted until March 24.
The American Youth Character Awards are the only national awards given to young people between the ages of 10 and 18 solely for strength of character. They are not given for isolated acts of heroism or generosity, although such acts may rightly call attention to a nominee. Nor are they given simply for high grades, selection for leadership posts, excellence in athletics or the arts, or any combination thereof.
Rather, the American Youth Character Awards are designed to honor young people (regardless of their family background, race, culture, financial status, IQ or physical condition) whose lives and achievements demonstrate an enduring commitment to qualities associated with good character.
This is a great way to acknowledge skills and achievements that sometimes go unnoticed. The winners receive a $100 gift as well as a plaque and recognition at an awards ceremony scheduled April 17.
Additionally, two $500 awards will be presented to two educators for the Character Builder Awards to be used for character education in the classroom. Awards will be given to teachers or school programs for their outstanding contribution to building socially, morally and ethically strong students.
The purpose of this award is to acknowledge these groups or individuals with a passion for teaching, advocating for and modeling good character, honoring their contributions to building a framework for our community that embodies the six pillars of character.
To nominate a youth or educator for the 2023 awards, complete and submit a nomination form (email info@citizensforsafeschools.org to receive a copy, or download from www.citizensforsafeschools.org).
Applications also are being disseminated among educators and school staff. These applications must be submitted on or before March 24.
Completed Applications can be mailed to PO Box 243, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, dropped off at 731 Main St. Suite A, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 or emailed to info@citizensforsafeschools.org
For more information, questions or to sponsor the awards, call Citizens for Safe Schools at 541-882-3198 or e-mail info@citizensforsafeschools.org.
