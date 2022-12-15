The Aglow International Klamath Falls Community Lighthouse church is hosting a gathering this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17, the church will focus on Dreams and Visions with the message of “Don’t lose sight of who you are.”
Attendees are invited to stay for lunch after the gathering. Anyone with special dietary needs is welcome to bring their own lunch to eat with the group.
This is a new date and location for this church. The gathering will be at 2809 Avalon St. in Klamath Falls.
