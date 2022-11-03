The Klamath National Forest will issue a free Christmas tree permit for fourth-graders as part of the U.S. Forest Service’s Every Kid Outdoors program. Tree permits are available now.
Every Kid Outdoors is part of an interagency call to action to build the next generation of conservationists and encourage children and their families to spend more time outdoors. In addition to free Christmas tree permits, all fourth-graders are eligible for a pass that allows free access to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and water sites across the country through August 2023. Instructions on how fourth-graders can obtain an Every Kid pass or voucher are available at everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth-graders can also visit any of the Klamath National Forest’s district offices or Supervisor’s Office to get a pass.
To obtain a free Christmas tree permit from the Klamath National Forest, the fourth-grader must be present and show a valid paper voucher or pass obtained from the website or participating federal agency. The Forest Service Every Kid Outdoors program emphasizes recreation and conservation on national forests and grasslands. The website also provides teachers educational activity guides related to land stewardship and environmental science. Klamath National Forest personnel have been reaching out to schools throughout Siskiyou County to get the word out on this exciting opportunity and facilitate the process to issue fourth-grader passes to the students.
Every Kid Outdoors is a federal interagency effort that includes the Forest Service and six other federal agencies: U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Today, kids are spending more hours than ever in front of screens instead of outside. The Every Kid program offers fourth-graders valuable opportunities to explore, learn, and play in the spectacular places that belong to us all and aims to inspire stewardship of these places for future generations.
If your fourth-grader has not received their pass and free Christmas tree permit, please reach out to one of the Klamath National Forest offices or go online for instructions on how to obtain a pass.