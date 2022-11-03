The Klamath National Forest will issue a free Christmas tree permit for fourth-graders as part of the U.S. Forest Service’s Every Kid Outdoors program. Tree permits are available now.

Every Kid Outdoors is part of an interagency call to action to build the next generation of conservationists and encourage children and their families to spend more time outdoors. In addition to free Christmas tree permits, all fourth-graders are eligible for a pass that allows free access to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and water sites across the country through August 2023. Instructions on how fourth-graders can obtain an Every Kid pass or voucher are available at everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth-graders can also visit any of the Klamath National Forest’s district offices or Supervisor’s Office to get a pass.


