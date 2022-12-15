A special Christmas program for children and families is slated to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Keno Christian Church.
The event will feature songs and verse from the Good News Club, a Marionette performance of the Christmas story and free dessert provided by the church. This is a free event open to all.
The event will take place at Keno Christian Church at 15210 Riveredge Road at the corner of Riveredge and Puckett roads in Keno.
For more information about services or programs at Keno Christian Church, call 541-882-0271 or go to www.kenochristianchurch.org.
