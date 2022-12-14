Chiloquin’s Emma Friedman last month earned the title as the champion of the United States Hunter Jumper Association’s Quiz Challenge Nationals.
The title for Friedman, 15, the daughter of Jacky and Ned Friedman, came a year after she placed second overall. The University of Findlay’s James L. Child, Jr. English Equestrian Center in Findlay, Ohio, hosted the competition.
“This win means the world to me,” Friedman said of her title. “I have been in a small barn in the middle of nowhere all of my life, so having the opportunity to get my name out and having people know who I am is just incredible. I really want to go as far as I can in this industry.”
Friedman said she felt the pressure to improve and bring her best effort forward this year after last year’s second-place finish. According to an interview with USHJA, because she knew where she needed to improve, Friedman said she took extra time to make flashcards, listen to podcasts and watch YouTube videos on areas that needed improving to prepare for Nationals. Her extra study efforts paid off, as she received the highest practicum score of 99.5 out of 100.
“I have over 1,000 flashcards that I wrote by myself and I looked through them one more time,” Freidman said of her study. “Whenever we are in the car or I can listen to something, I listen to recordings from the rules and I read the guidelines every day. I worked a lot on the identification as that was my weak spot last year and so I tried so hard to just improve myself. I watch hundreds of YouTube videos and talked to everyone at my barn on different topics in the study guide.”
“Right from the start, Emma was just one of the most unique kids we have had come through this program,” said HQC Committee Vice Chair Cricket Stone of Friedman’s performance. “She is smart, talented and empathetic with the horses. Not only did she do a great job on the written test, she did a wonderful job in the identification room which is a very difficult test, especially for our young riders. Her practicum was almost letter perfect and she displayed incredible horsemanship.”
As the winner of HQC Nationals, Friedman received a Charles Owen helmet, a SmartPak gift card, an internship with Spy Coast Farm in Lexington, Ky., and a $2,000 training and education grant from the USHJA Foundation.
Participants were able to learn and audit from special presenters Danny and Keli Warrington with LandSafe Equestrian; Dr. Ryan Zimmerman, a veterinarian on equine reproduction; and Heather Fatzinger with Tribute Equine Nutrition on the importance of nutrition. They were also able to audit the Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund/USHJA Emerging Athletes Program National Training Session, featuring clinicians Peter Wylde and Colleen Reed.
In placing first overall, Friedman was first in the practicum, second in written and third in horsemanship/identification exam.
She is home-schooled but is also taking equine-related courses at Klamath Community College and works with her trainer, McKenzie Harvey, at Timberline Farm in Bonanza. Her career goals include becoming a large animal veterinarian specializing in equine care.