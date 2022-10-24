Looking to be creeped out this weekend? Perhaps free candy in exchange for wearing a costume is more your speed.
Locations across Klamath County are open for all types of Halloween revelry this weekend.
CHILOQUIN
Truck or Treat: Klamath Tribal Health Public Health Department presents Truck or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
This trick-or-treating event for all youth is set for the Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, Ne'tu Shpo'tu Shiwina, at 320 Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin.
This is a drug-, alcohol- and smoke-free event.
For more information, contact Tahnie Clark at 541-882-1487 ext. 603.
Parade: Get ready for a spooky parade beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on Main Street in Chiloquin.
There will be prizes for best float ($400), costume ($200) and pumpkin ($100).
Line up for the parade will be at 5 p.m. at the Chiloquin High School Parking lot.
Call Tawnee Hescock at 541-891-4412 for more information.
KLAMATH FALLS
Fall Harvest Festival: The Fall Harvest Festival is open for several days this weekend at Mountain Valley Gardens.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls.
There will be Halloween Truck-or-Treating and prizes valued as high as $400.
Additionally, Sunflower Field will be open for all to embrace autumn by taking photos with sunflowers and buying a stunning bouquet. A photobooth will be available for customers.
Halloween Trunk or Treat: Running Y Resort, 5271 Coopers Hawk Road, will present a Haunted hall and trunk or treat, with a 541 Jump bounce house area.
A $15 entrance fee offers unlimited access to the event.
Call 541-850-5587 for more information.
Trunk or Treat: Pacifica Senior Living in Klamath Falls will present Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at 2130 N. Eldorado Ave.
During the event, there will be Halloween-themed Trunk or Treat in the parking lot and prizes will be awarded for the best decorated car.
There will also be games, more prizes and lots of fun.
Call 541-205-4395 for more information.
Scarecrow Row Halloween Event: Every year on the Saturday before Halloween the Klamath Basin gathers in Downtown Klamath Falls for the area's most popular fall festival.
Scarecrow Row features a children's costume parade, trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, a pumpkin giveaway, pumpkin decorating station, face painting and all kinds of other fun activities all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Costume Crypt: The Klamath County Library is once again offering the Costume Crypt.
This event — free to all local children — offers costume selections from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the library's program room at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls.
Children are invited to go through what costumes the library has to either find a complete costume or piece together one of their own creation. There will also be a craft station to make trick-or-treat bags.
Every child will leave with a trick-or-treat bag and treats even if they don't find a costume.
A child must be present to take part in the event.
Recovery Halloween: Alky Angles Sunrise and Related in Recovery will present the 2022 Recovery Halloween Event from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 15055 Puckett Road in Keno.
This clean and sober event features food, DJ music, fun, recovery testimonies, horseshoes/egg toss, campfire, full kid fun area with games and playground, raffle prizes, haunted house and a costume contest.
The event also has a Wizard of Oz theme.
Call Tom M. at 541-591-1820, Tony F. at 541-892-1962 or Jeff C. at 541-591-5443 for more information.
Trunk or treat: The United Evangelical Free Church is offering Trunk or Treat from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3333 Beverly Drive.
The event is for all ages. There will be games, candy, trunk or treat, pumpkin painting and more.
The activities will be both indoor and outdoor so there's fun to be had regardless of weather.
Tricker Street: Wynne Broadcasting is hosting its annual Tricker Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Join the broadcasters as they transform the YMCA Youth Development Center at 1017 Donald St. into a ghoulishly good time for children to safely trick-or-treat.
In addition to Wynne Broadcasting and the YMCA Youth Development Center, Tricker Street is offered by: Timber Kids Dentistry, Klamath Snowflake Festival, Chiloquin Fire & Rescue, Liberty Tax, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Klamath Falls Police Department, Ross Ragland Theater, Mayor Carol Westfall, Integral Youth Services, Linkville Kiwananis, Ace Towing, D&R Auto, A Better Way and Central Oregon Ear Nose Throat.
Halloween Bash: The second annual Tayas Yawks Halloween Bash is slated for 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3206 Onyx Ave.
There will be food, games and family fun.
A costume contest will offer $25 prizes for the best youth and best adult costumes.
Call 541-363-1277 or 541-891-9194 for more information.
Halloween Party: Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse is hosting a Halloween party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 for all ages.
During the party, Second Hand Sage will perform live and a costume contest has been scheduled.
The costume contest will feature prizes for multiple categories including: Scariest, Funniest, Best Use of Blood, Best Use of Body Parts, Best Celebrity Look-a-Like, Best Use of Sports Theme, Best Couple or Duo, Best Family or Group and more. There will be prizes for children and adults.
Other Halloween fun available during the party will be prizes for best witches cackle, most terrifying shriek or scream, wickedest laugh, guess the weight of the pumpkin and more.
Hallowsteen Trunk Street: The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are hosting a "Trunk or Treat," event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
Volunteers will adorn their cars in Halloween decorations and pass out candy to kids as they walk by.
The event is free and open to the public.
Trunk or Treat: The Keno Christian Church is offering a trunk or treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 15210 Riveredge Road in Keno.
The event will feature cars with decorated trunks, games of skill, candy treats and a baby lamb petting zoo. Two Keno Churches, Keno Christian and Keno Open Bible, are working together to put on this event which is free and open to all.
For more information, call 541-882-0271 or go to www.kenochristianchurch.org.
MALIN
Harvest Party: The Harvest Party is set to start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in Malin Park with hay rides, chili feed, pumpkin carving, carnival games, bouncy houses, raffle prizes and face painting.