A new Child Witness Room was dedicated at the Klamath County Courthouse this week.
The dedication of the Child Witness Room on Tuesday, April 4 was part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which happens every April.
Another planned event for the month is the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevent Month. The commissioners next meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the county Government Center.
According to a press release, this month and throughout the year, the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon Department of Justice encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Klamath County a better place for children and families.
“By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth, and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities,” the release states. “Protective factors are the strengths and resources families draw on during difficult times to shield them from life’s stresses.”
According to the press release, research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted. Major protective factors include knowledge of parenting, knowledge of child development, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports.
“To reduce the frequency of child abuse and neglect in our community, we must do all we can to prevent abuse, report abuse and intervene when abuse occurs to protect children and strengthen families,” said Sr. Assistant Attorney General John Casalino in the press release. “Communities must make every effort to support and promote programs and activities that make and keep children safe and create strong and thriving children and families. Effective child abuse prevention and intervention efforts succeed because of coordinated partnerships between government, child welfare, health, schools, law enforcement and community organizations.”
According to the release, multiple organizations in Klamath County collaborate to make and keep children safe including the county’s local child assessment center, Klamath-Lake Cares.
Klamath-Lake CARES is a community-based medical program for the assessment, treatment and prevention of child abuse. The organization serves more than 300 local children annually, the release states.
If you suspect a child is being abused, call Oregon’s Abuse Reporting Hotline at 1-855-503-7233. You will be connected to a Child Welfare screener.
