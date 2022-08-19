Of the shared cultural experiences that are universal to many Americans, few are as poignant as those we recall from childhood. Many of us have our favorite cartoon characters or movies that we remember with fondness, and discussing these memories with friends is one of life’s little pleasures.
"Our kids have always tried to catch Santa on camera,” said Krystal Perkins, owner of Dream Come True -Character Parties LLC in Klamath Falls. “So they set up their little tablets and their cellphones and they hide them in inconspicuous places.”
One day, Perkins and her husband Jason decided their kids would catch Santa Claus. They bought a Santa suit, giving their kids an unforgettable Christmas experience.
It was then, during the heart of COVID-19, that Jason realized that amid the pandemic and the employment woes surrounding it, some children would not experience a magical Christmas that year. The couple decided to start a door-to-door Santa business, charging $15 per visit. Santa would deliver little goodies to all kids at each address, and these included gifts such as Christmas-themed yo-yos and squishy toys.
Soon after, Dream Come True was born.
Dream Come True specializes in entertainment for children, allowing kids to meet princesses and mascots at birthday parties and other events, such as at Saturday’s free character Meet and Greet in Klamath Commons Community Park.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features costume contests, a live DJ and magician as well as a bounce house and face painting. Food will be available for purchase from The Dogfather and Sugar Pine Treats.
After finding success with door-to-door Santa Claus visits, Perkins expanded the business to include costumed princesses and mascots who can be hired for children’s events, such as birthday parties. The business began in Medford in 2021, before moving to Klamath Falls earlier this year.
Perkins said that Dream Come True currently employs 15 performers who take on the roles of popular princesses and mascots. Marci McComas has played several princess roles for the company, with her most popular being the Snow Queen.
“We’re doing this for really little kids usually,” McComas said, “and so it’s all very magical to them.”
Perkins, who has also performed, said that the role can be challenging because kids ask all kinds of questions that can be difficult to answer while trying to stay in character.
“If a kid asks you a question and you feel like you’re freezing, and you don’t know what to say, blame it on the Fairy Godmother and her magic,” Perkins said. “’Why are your eyes brown? They’re supposed to be blue.’ ‘Well, Fairy Godmother was playing with her magic and I guess she forgot to change it back.’”
McComas said, “Especially once they hit a certain age and they’re on the fence about being believers or not, they’re questioning everything. They’re trying to disprove that Santa’s real.”
Even worse are the parents. “It’s the parents who try to pull you out of character,” Perkins said.
She said that parents will ask the princesses out-of-character questions, such as how long the company has been in business. In cases like this, Perkins said the princesses are instructed to refer parents to the administrators who also attend the events.
Perkins and McComas have begun to phase out their roles as active performers, instead leaving that to some of the younger talent they’ve hired. Employees sometimes have a background in theater, and work for Dream Come True while in college.
Kendra Chadwell has taken on many of the performances as the Snow Queen since her hiring two months ago. She said that while she didn’t have much acting experience, she has learned to embrace the role that she plays.
“You kind of have to almost embody your character before you do it,” she said. “When you’re getting ready you envision it. You get into character.“
She said that she loves playing the role of Snow Queen, but that branching out might be fun.
“I wouldn’t mind trying one of the mascots just because I think it would be funny,” she said. “I see the mascots and they get to dance around and act silly, and sometimes I wish I could do that.”
Chadwell said that while kids love the mascots, the role can be hazardous.
“The older kids, they can be quite mean to the mascots,” she said. “We’ve had a couple mascots get hit and kicked.”
Perkins said, “We learned at the fair that a lot of people seem to think it’s OK to run up and punch the mascots.”
She said mascots have been hit, tripped, smacked and even lassoed with real rope.
“One mascot actually got injured and had to sit out for over an hour," Perkins said. "And a lot of people don’t know that’s a woman in that suit.”
Nevertheless, Chadwell said her own experience as a performer has been positive.
“I love it,” she said. “The kids’ faces light up. It’s amazing.”
Saturday’s event looks to bring the joy of meeting princesses and mascots to more of the children in Klamath Falls, while providing plenty of other entertainment as well.
For kids, McComas said, Saturday will “be a magical experience getting to interact with some of their favorite characters.”