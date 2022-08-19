Of the shared cultural experiences that are universal to many Americans, few are as poignant as those we recall from childhood. Many of us have our favorite cartoon characters or movies that we remember with fondness, and discussing these memories with friends is one of life’s little pleasures.

"Our kids have always tried to catch Santa on camera,” said Krystal Perkins, owner of Dream Come True -Character Parties LLC in Klamath Falls. “So they set up their little tablets and their cellphones and they hide them in inconspicuous places.”

Tags