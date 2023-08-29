Do your job

An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walkout at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, on May 11, 2023.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Five Republican state senators who walked away from the Oregon Capitol this year are hoping to fast-track a lawsuit aimed at forcing state officials to allow them to seek reelection.

One point in their favor: The Oregon Department of Justice attorneys on the opposite side of the case agree.

