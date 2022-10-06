Tayas Yawks sits amid a sprawling green field with an unmarked gravel parking lot. It’s a big brown building with sparse signage, easy to miss and to drive past without a second thought. But inside, members of the community come together, bonding with events such as luncheons, bingo games and drum circles.

Tayas Yawks is a drop-in and peer support center on Onyx Avenue in Klamath Falls. It’s welcome to all, offering a safe space to community members by providing events and spiritual practices based on Native American culture. It provides a support network for those who are struggling with drug addiction by providing harm-reduction resources which include lifesaving Naloxone kits, which are also known as Narcan kits. These are provided by Max’s Mission.

Tags