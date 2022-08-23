The Wingwatchers Trail has been open for 30 years and the group that maintains it has decided to celebrate it.

The Klamath Wingwatchers are throwing a barbeque beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at 205 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls. There will be trail walks following the barbeque at 6:30 p.m. for those interested in exploring the trail. The event is family friendly and organizers say it will be great for first-time trail visitors or seasoned walkers.