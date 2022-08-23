The Wingwatchers Trail has been open for 30 years and the group that maintains it has decided to celebrate it.
The Klamath Wingwatchers are throwing a barbeque beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at 205 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls. There will be trail walks following the barbeque at 6:30 p.m. for those interested in exploring the trail. The event is family friendly and organizers say it will be great for first-time trail visitors or seasoned walkers.
"Our trail is a jewel of downtown Klamath Falls, and yet many folks still don't know about it. We are hoping our barbecue will bring folks to learn about this wonderful opportunity to do family or dog walks, jog, bike or birdwatch," Klamath Wingwatchers Board President Leslie Lowe said.
Event organizers say the Wingwatchers Trail is one of many beautiful trails in Klamath County. It is accessible from downtown near Veterans Park or the Discover Klamath Visitor Center. It offers views of Lake Ewauna with a two-mile walking loop, interpretive signage and the opportunity to see different flora and fauna including 30 kinds of native plants and animals such as river otters, cormorants, white pelicans, bald eagles and more than 30 other bird species.
Klamath Wingwatchers have taken care of the trail complex for the past 30 years. Whether it's trimming back brush, weeding, spreading mulch, cleaning up litter, adding signs, extending existing trails, planting native plants, curbing erosion or other trail maintenance, they make it all happen with the help of volunteers, donations and grants.
The Wingwatchers Trail was selected by Healthy Klamath — a Certified Blue Zones Community — as the second trail to receive Wayfinding Signage. The signage is set to be installed before Sept. 16. The Wayfinding Signage Project is intended to help increase the connectivity of trails in Klamath Falls. The first trail was the Link River Trail, which is within close proximity to the Wingwatchers Trail. This proximity could allow for an adventurous hiker to extend their hike by completing both trails in one go and the signage on the trails would make it feel like a cohesive experience.
“Our goal for this project was to increase connectivity through signage. By having signs that identify adjacent trails increasing awareness about other trails nearby, and hopefully more utilization of them,” said Kelsey Mueller Wendt, policy manager and lead on built environment projects for Healthy Klamath.