GRANTS PASS — A dispute regarding the return of a sold vehicle resulted in a shot fired this week.
In a Wednesday, Nov. 23 press release, the Grants Pass Police Department reported that Seth Fox, 22, of Cave Junction, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22 after shooting a gun and fleeing the scene.
The incident began around 11:04 a.m. Tuesday when a report came in to GPPD of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass.
According to a press release, "the male was allegedly demanding the return of a vehicle that had been sold. While multiple officers were responding to the scene, the male allegedly fired the weapon and fled in a vehicle. Both nearby schools, including Gladiola High School and Riverside Elementary, were secured until officers determined there was no longer a threat. Arriving officers found no one had been injured due to the single gunshot. SE Portola Drive was temporarily closed for the investigation but was reopened a short time later after evidence was collected."
Fox was identified by GPPD detectives working with patrol officers. He was then located and arrested in Grants Pass.
Fox was lodged at the Josephine County Jail for a single charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone having information is asked to contact the GPPD at 541-450-6260 and reference case #22-51071.