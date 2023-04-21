Flooded road-Lake County

Water covers part of a Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District road.

 submitted

LAKEVIEW — The Bureau of Land Management, Lakeview District, advises travelers on roads crossing public land to use caution as spring snowmelt has resulted in muddy and flooded conditions throughout the District.

According to a press release, in the spirit of shared conservation stewardship, BLM Lakeview Acting District Manager Angela Bulla asks the public to steer clear of muddy roads to avoid damaging the roads and resources.

Tags