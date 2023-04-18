Oregon Tech’s best and brightest are set to shine this Thursday, April 20 for the eighth annual Catalyze Klamath contest.
Teams of students will present original ideas for new businesses, products and services before a panel of judges for the chance to win seed money for their projects.
The final phase of the contest will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Oregon Tech.
Professor Hallie Neupert, chair of the management department at Oregon Tech, said a major focus of the extracurricular program is the local applicability of projects.
“We want students to think about ways in which these ideas and concepts can be relevant in our local community,” Neupert said, “in terms of helping with economic development, job creation, solving local challenges or addressing a local opportunity.”
Neupert has been running the program since 2018.
The winner of the first Catalyze Klamath challenge in 2015 was one such project.
With a concept known as Gro-Volution, the first-place project proposed a transformation of freight containers into sustainable, self-contained farms.
Monetary prizes this year will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place projects, in the amounts of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.
Teams also will have a chance to win an additional $1,000 prize for effective entrepreneurship, funded by Klamath IDEA.
Community members who attend will have an opportunity to provide their input as well as they cast their votes for their favorite projects on behalf of the Peoples Choice Award. The winning team in this category receives $1,000.
Among the judges for the 2023 contest are KCEDA CEO Randy Cox and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Harter.
Oregon Tech is one of 22 schools in the state that offers an innovation invention competition, Neupert said. At least one team from each school is selected to compete in the statewide competition Invent Oregon Collegiate Challenge (“InventOr”).
The 2019 InventOr winning team hailed from Oregon Tech with a recycling concept of turning recycled plastics into crude oil.
Those in attendance can expect to see a wide variety of innovative projects, from deep-diving, aquatic drones to cyber-security apps for day-to-day exchanges.