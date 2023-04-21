Student entrepreneurs of the Oregon Institute of Technology competed Thursday, April 20 during the Catalyze Klamath Challenge in hopes of turning their ideas for goods and services into tangible business reality, earning startup funds totaling $13,000.

Catalyze Klamath fosters university and community connections by bringing together local leaders from businesses, non-profits, government and higher education to challenge and mentor the next generation of Southern Oregon entrepreneurs. Catalyze Klamath is more than a competition, but also a celebration of the community and students.

