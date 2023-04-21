Student entrepreneurs of the Oregon Institute of Technology competed Thursday, April 20 during the Catalyze Klamath Challenge in hopes of turning their ideas for goods and services into tangible business reality, earning startup funds totaling $13,000.
Catalyze Klamath fosters university and community connections by bringing together local leaders from businesses, non-profits, government and higher education to challenge and mentor the next generation of Southern Oregon entrepreneurs. Catalyze Klamath is more than a competition, but also a celebration of the community and students.
“In the university setting, if we can drive initiatives through students, problematic ideas go to a different level. Catalyze Klamath is not only good for the student teams, but is also setting the culture [of entrepreneurship],” OIT President Dr. Nagi Naganathan said.
Having worked since early January on their original concepts for new businesses, products and services with local challenges in mind, the seven competing teams pitched their ideas before a panel of four judges in a "Shark Tank"-like format with seven minutes to let their ideas shine.
After having read reports the seven teams submitted in April, Judges John Lamy, Randy Cox, Heather Harter and Greg Newman heard from the students about prospects addressing health, nutrition, local natural resources, sports recruiting, technology, wellness and cybersecurity.
The first-place winning team, Deep Dive Robotics consisting of Lauren Sadrin and Mauricio DeRoche (both students in OIT’s Mechanical Engineering program), presented a robotic submarine that utilizes advanced visual recognition technology.
Inspired by the loss of a friend, Deep Dive Robotics decided to dedicate the robot to him by naming it THEO, Sadrin said during their presentation.
Designed to inspect and collect data from various water bodies for a multitude of purposes, THEO was created to mitigate the issue of humans working in underwater environments, DeRoche explained.
What separates THEO from other submersible robots available on the market today, the team said, is how most are remote operated whereas THEO works autonomously with goals programmed to it eliminating the cost of having to pay a skilled technician to drive it. THEO is also less expensive than other autonomous drones of its type which sell for $55,000 compared to the $10,000 Deep Dive Robotics estimates that THEO will cost.
Clair Lowry, a junior taking Business Management major at OIT, pitched her business, Juniper Joy, that would make health products from locally-sourced Western Juniper trees.
“Juniper trees have a bad reputation of causing drought, reducing grazing land and displacing other native plant species,” Lowry said. “The current removal methods aren’t the most effective. The berries [dropped from a Juniper during removal] have seeds, and after being scattered amongst the foliage have a perfect environment to germinate and spread further.”
The berries, Lowry went on to explain, contain medicinal properties such as being antiseptic, antidiarrheic, antirheumatic, help with gastrointestinal problems and can soothe skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and acne. Juniper Joy looks to harvest Juniper trees harnessing the prolific life of Klamath County and the surrounding High Desert area to create health products.
Lowry’s second-place idea came to her while hiking with her dog when she came across a Juniper tree, she said during her presentation. She noticed the berries growing from it and wanted to learn more. During her research she learned of the medicinal properties and had the epiphany to create a product that, so far, all other competitors import the Juniper berries from either out of state or out of country such as the businesses Mountain Rose Herbs in Eugene and Tashi Soaps in Klamath Falls.
Actually Confidential Attachments (ACA), imagined by Cybersecurity major Clairse Tapken, has the goal of being a safer, more private and secure messaging system by giving power to the user in choosing if others can or cannot share, screenshot or download any texts or images.
Beginning as a way to strengthen doctor and patient confidentiality, ACA quickly realized it would be able to branch into business being able to secure nondisclosure agreements and keep trade secrets, Tapken said. ACA would utilize both encryption and local databases to keep centralized database message storing out of the picture providing end-to-end encryption for users. “No one but the final destination [of a message] and the person who sends it gets to view the messages,” Tapken said.
Tapken’s efforts garnered a third-place prize as well as an award from Klamath Idea — the Entrepreneur in Action Award.
“Competition was fierce,” Lamy said as the head judge of the competition. “It was close. I don’t know if [the winning decisions] are a happy maker or heartbreaker; each team did an exceptional job.”
Another team from Klamath Community College, Shawntel Dill and Jason Leach’s business, Homemade-To-Go, received both the People’s Choice and the Badger Venture prize for their concept about a gluten-free restaurant that came to them after their daughter was diagnosed with a gluten allergy.
Other competing teams included of TapIn Mobile, Xavier De la Rosa’s idea for a sports recruitment app; Eco-Spoke, Ethan Hartline’s pitch for manufacturing cheaper electric bikes; and Fearless Retreats, Tarrah Bickford’s plan of offering full-service retreat planning for corporations and groups looking to relax within the Klamath Basin.
“Catalyze Klamath was great to be a part of,” Harter said. “I love it when young leaders have excitement for, and have viable ideas for ways they can help benefit the community.”
The top two placing teams will go on next to further conceptualize and cultivate their ideas in preparation for Invent Oregon happening in June in Portland.