Among the hundreds of cats Shannon Jay has recovered and returned to their owners are several that disappeared during the 2020 Almeda Fire.
When Janet and Doug Dillemuth were told to evacuate from their Phoenix home because of the fast-spreading wildfire the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2020, their search for their cat, Annie, was unsuccessful.
“We could not find her anywhere,” remembers Doug.
It wasn’t until 37 days later, Oct. 17, that the Dillemuths were reunited with their distinctive looking “tuxedo cat” they’re now calling “Fire Annie.”
As has happened hundreds of times since he began rescuing cats in 2017, the reunion is credited to Shannon Jay. He made several Rogue Valley visits in 2020 to help train others in cat rescues while also responding to requests to locate missing cats. One of the Dillemuth’s daughters had seen a photo of Annie on a Facebook page and contacted Jay, who eventually located her in a field near their burned-out home.
It was about 10 p.m. Oct. 16 when Jay called the Dillemuths to report that Annie had been found and to arrange a meeting place and time to return her. The couple, whose home was reduced to ashes, took a dehydrated, thinner Annie, then about 20 years old, to a veterinarian before returning to their temporary motel lodging.
“It was hard keeping her indoors,” says Janet, noting that since being returned Annie, who lost several pounds, “eats like a horse and drinks water non-stop.”
Jay remembers capturing Annie and several other cats in the Dillemuth’s neighborhood, including one that was badly burned. Annie is among the hundreds of “fire cats” he’s found and reunited with their families since he began rescuing cats in 2017 after the Tubbs Fire. A cat lover, he and his partner, Heather Eisenberg, have 18 cats at their Forestville, Calif., home, including seven “fire cats.” “We do not have 18 cats by design, it’s just something that happened,” Jay explained.
Something Doug wishes he knew is what happened to Annie — how she survived, what she experienced during more than a month on her own. “It would have been interesting to have a camera on her … You say to yourself, I wonder what she saw?”
Annie’s home is the Dillemuths new house, which was rebuilt on the same location as their fire ravaged home. Until returning to their new home, the couple moved around, staying with a daughter in Klamath Falls, a rental home and motels. “We’re pretty much back to normal,” Doug says.
“Fire Annie” is readjusting. She was born about 22 years ago, part of a litter born under the Dillemuths old house by a feral cat. One of her litter mates, Molly, was 19 when she died. Although the couple were not “cat people,” Molly and Annie became part of the household because, as Doug explains, “There were no more rodent problems — other than tripping on them [ones killed and left] in the backyard.”
Since being returned, Janet says Annie has become more of a “homebody … She’s gotten so dependent. She is very lovey-dovey.”
Doug says Annie’s return and transformation as a “homebody” has created new chores, including one he enjoys doing. As he laughingly explains, “I’ve been cleaning cat litter boxes for the last two years.”