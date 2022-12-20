Cat Annie

Annie the cat — now known as "Fire Annie" — has become quite "lovey dovey" since reuniting with her family after the 2020 Almeda Fire in Phoenix, her owner, Janet, said.

 Shannon Jay

Among the hundreds of cats Shannon Jay has recovered and returned to their owners are several that disappeared during the 2020 Almeda Fire.

When Janet and Doug Dillemuth were told to evacuate from their Phoenix home because of the fast-spreading wildfire the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2020, their search for their cat, Annie, was unsuccessful.


