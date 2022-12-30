CRATER LAKE — Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, Crater Lake National Park will transition to a fully cashless fee system and only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

Park officials said acceptable payment forms will include credit and debit cards as well payment apps on mobile devices. Passes for Crater Lake National Park can be purchased in advance at Recreation.gov. The America the Beautiful Pass, which is good at all national park sites and other federal land areas, is also available at the USGS Store.

