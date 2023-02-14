Cascades East Family Medicine’s Residency Program will be receiving additional physician resident training slots in July, a crucial step in expanding the Southern Oregon health care workforce.

A joint effort between Oregon Health and Science University and Sky Lakes Medical Center, Cascades East Family Medicine’s Residency Program began in 1994 and currently trains a total of 24 residents in family medicine. With new funding from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Cascade East will be able to expand the number of residents it can train to a total of 27.

