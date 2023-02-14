Lindsey Hutchinson, left, of Klamath Falls, talks with Dr. Katie Ruth as Ruth looks at Hutchinson’s knee during an office visit at the OHSU-Cascades East Family Medicine Center on June 3, 2019, in Klamath Falls. Ruth was a resident at Cascades East and has continued to serve the community after she graduated.
One-month-old Hunter Schilling of Sprague River is examined at the OHSU-Cascades East Family Medicine Center on June 3, 2019, in Klamath Falls. Cascades East is a collaboration between OHSU and Sky Lakes Medical Center with an aim to improve health access in rural Oregon.
The nearly 100,000-square-foot, $50-million Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center in Klamath Falls is a collaboration between OHSU and Sky Lakes Medical Center. The building will serve as a central home for Sky Lakes primary care providers, OHSU Campus for Rural Health, and the OHSU Cascades East Family Medicine Residency Program.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OHSU
Cascades East Family Medicine’s Residency Program will be receiving additional physician resident training slots in July, a crucial step in expanding the Southern Oregon health care workforce.
A joint effort between Oregon Health and Science University and Sky Lakes Medical Center, Cascades East Family Medicine’s Residency Program began in 1994 and currently trains a total of 24 residents in family medicine. With new funding from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Cascade East will be able to expand the number of residents it can train to a total of 27.
“Expansions don’t happen very often,” said Joyce Hollander-Rodriguez, MD, the residency program director at Cascades East Family Medicine. “Slots are tightly regulated and require congressional approval.”
After making a visit to Sky Lakes Medical Center in April of 2021, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who sits as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, began his fight to expand health care in rural communities as a part of his bipartisan legislation to address the nationwide mental health crisis.
“Training more medical residents right here in Klamath Falls is a promising sign of progress toward improving access to primary care and mental health services where providers have been stretched to the breaking point,” Wyden said.
CMS advanced health equity and care access by awarding 200 Medicare-funded physician residency slots to hospitals serving underserved communities. Cascades East is slated to get three new slots (of the total 200) to add to its medical training program.
Medical residency programs provide hands-on training in a working clinic for physicians who have recently graduated medical school so they can become board certified. The Cascade East residency program specifically trains new physicians in family medicine; a primary care medical specialty that involves caring for all members of a family and people in all stages of life from birth to death.
“[Family medicine doctors] have a passion for comprehensive care in rural and under-resourced settings. Adding just one doctor for 10,000 patients allows access to better care and improves health outcomes,” Hollander-Rodriguez said. “Primary care extends life.”
Cascades East Family Medicine Residency Program is a three-year comprehensive curriculum on family medicine that utilizes a “clinic first” model synergistically fulfilling both missions of education and patient care in a way that invigorates the current and future workforce.
Residents train for the broad scope of practice needed to meet the needs of rural communities. Residents develop skills in the evaluation and management of a variety of health problems that include disease prevention, health maintenance, maternal child health, orthopedics, behavioral health, emergency medicine, pediatrics, geriatrics, gynecology, Neonatal Intensive Care and surgery. Residents even perform a five-week rotation in either Enterprise, Lakeview or John Day Oregon to experience not only rural, but also frontier primary care first hand allowing residents to ask themselves, “How rural do I want to practice?”
By the end of their three years, residents will have a patient panel of 300-500 individuals and will have had a total 1,650 (minimum) outpatient encounters.
“[Cascades East Family Medicine Residency Program] strongly values developing innovative ways to meet health care needs and train future family physicians. We care deeply about training residents to become highly skilled family physicians who will improve the health of the communities in which they serve,” Hollander-Rodriguez said.
Eighty percent of residents who complete the Cascades East Family Medicine Residency Program go on to practice in a rural community. More than 70% of the primary care physicians who currently practice in the Klamath Basin are graduates of the program.