Klamath County residents now have another powerful resource to access behavioral health care.
In a press release, Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) announced a new partnership with Grace William Health Systems (GWHS) to eliminate even more barriers of access to quality care.
This partnership allows CHA members to access team-based clinical behavioral health care from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating transportation as an obstacle to care, according to the press release.
“Grace William Health Systems empowers people to take control of their well-being through counseling, education and training programs,” the release stated. “From assessing individuals’ issues and identifying the root cause to creating personalized plans, GWHS cares for the entire family.”
Grace William is a new behavioral health partner available to CHA members, providing both in person and telehealth service opportunities, the release states.
The new location, 409 Pine St., serves both adult and pediatric age groups and covers a broad range of services that include, but are not limited to play therapy, DBT therapy, family therapy, psychodynamic therapy and other types of therapies.
CHA officials said in the press release they are proud to welcome GWHS into the network of BH providers.
“Now is always the right time to help families in need,” said Tayo Akins, CEO of Cascade Health Alliance, in the press release. “We are thrilled about our partnership with Grace William Health Systems and believe it will help the most vulnerable residents of Klamath Falls get the help they need.”
According to the press release, working with individuals and families alongside other agencies and community partners is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate that “Treatment works.”
Dr. Israel Ojo, the executive director of GWHS, said in the press release that GWHS is “excited to be part of the Klamath community of committed providers using a person-centered approach.”