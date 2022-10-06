Eric Koon

Eric Koon, 19, was apprehended Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, after a two-week manhunt by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend on Sept. 20.

 Klamath County Sheriff's Office

After a two-week manhunt, Eric Patrick Coon, 19, was taken into custody by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Chiloquin.

Police had been looking for the armed Koon since Sept. 20, when he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and led police on a chase on Highway 97 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

