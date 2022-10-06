After a two-week manhunt, Eric Patrick Coon, 19, was taken into custody by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Chiloquin.
Police had been looking for the armed Koon since Sept. 20, when he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and led police on a chase on Highway 97 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, KCSO deputies — working with multiple agency partners — responded to a home in the 600 block of South Park Avenue in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, aware that Koon was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts throughout the course of several hours to convince him to give himself up.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and at approximately 12:15 p.m. entered the residence to locate Koon. After a thorough search of the residence, Koon was found under the home in a crawl space where he was taken into custody without further incident, according to a KCSO news release.
Koon currently is lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the following charges: kidnapping, burglary, assault, menacing, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the KCSO announced additional charges for Koon: five counts of burglary I, two counts of reckless endangering of a minor, two counts of abandonment of a child, theft I and escape.
Additionally, KCSO announced the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the capture of Koon.
In a press release, the KCSO said "the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce provided essential resources as well as aided in the search for Koon as he eluded law enforcement for over two weeks. We thank them for their assistance and professionalism along with all the other agencies that assisted us.
An accomplice of Koon — Souner Blane Crain, 47 — has been arrested and charged with rape I, three counts of assault II, two counts of assault IV, strangulation and menacing
According to police, Koon abducted his estranged girlfriend, Molly May Swedenskey, 20, of Chiloquin, on Tuesday, Sept. 20. KCSO said Koon also tried to kidnap her Sunday, Sept. 18, after breaking into her home.
“He bound her wrists with zip ties, taped her mouth and fled only after she escaped and alerted help,” according to KCSO.
At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20, deputies spotted the pair at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult. Swedenskey was located by police and Koon fled in a vehicle southbound on Highway 97.
According to KCSO, “deputies deployed spike strips and, with the assistance of the Oregon State Police, the vehicle was brought to a stop off the road near milepost 222 on the Oregon roadway.”
“Koon fled into a wooded area armed with a handgun,” KCSO said in a statement.