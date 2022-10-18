Candidate Funds

Campaign fundraising, polls and political mail are dominating the last month of a congressional race.

 Les Zaitz/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Two of three Democrats running in competitive Oregon congressional districts raised more money for their campaigns over the summer and early fall than their opponents, federal campaign finance records show.

Reports filed over the weekend show fundraising and spending between July 1 and September 30. During those three months and overall since the election cycle began in 2021, Democratic candidates Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Andrea Salinas have outraised their Republican rivals in Oregon’s 5th and 6th congressional districts, respectively.

