Agriculture has a rich history in Klamath Falls with much of the local landscape blanketed in fields of alfalfa and potatoes, mint and horseradish.
Crops rely on the diligence of more than just farmers to make it to harvest, though.
Agriculture has a rich history in Klamath Falls with much of the local landscape blanketed in fields of alfalfa and potatoes, mint and horseradish.
Crops rely on the diligence of more than just farmers to make it to harvest, though.
“Everybody, no matter what your diet is, depends on bees,” Makenzie Stieber told reporter Alex Schwartz earlier this year.
Stieber studies environmental sciences at Oregon Tech. After moving here two years ago, she joined the school’s beekeeping club and now serves as the club president.
“With great flower comes great responsibility,” she told Schwartz.
That’s no exaggeration. Whether they know it or not, bees are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food production according to the United Nations Environment Programme. And these student beekeepers are doing their part to boost awareness and increase the overall population.
Given the rapid decline in pollinator populations, beekeepers strive to maintain their colonies of honeybees even through the cold winter season.
With the abrupt onslaught of freezing temperatures late last month, the Oregon Tech Beekeeping Club was called to action to help winterize the hives.
Environmental Sciences Professor Christy VanRooyen, said the club uses leftover Styrofoam to insulate the hives before wrapping them up, fastened with ratchet-straps.
“Over-wintering success varies a lot in Klamath Falls,” VanRooyen said. “It’s tricky here because our climate is so variable.”
VanRooyen explained that consistently cold winters tend to improve survivability for colonies.
“If it warms up,” VanRooyen said, “like last January when we had a freak warming spell, the bees get a little more active which makes them go through their food reserves a little faster.”
She said that “even in winter” honeybees prefer to maintain a temperature around 90 degrees. The worker bees will cluster together, carpeting the core of the colony. The queen is kept in the center, snug as a — well, you know.
Despite the warm spell last winter, VanRooyen said they had a “100 percent success” rate in their over-winter efforts, managing to maintain so much of the population that the beekeepers were able to split the colony into two separate hives.
Accomplishing such a feat requires constant monitoring of variables, both internal and environmental. According to a club press release, two years ago a group of computer systems and engineering students, led by Seth Worthylake, came together to develop and construct a hive monitoring system.
The project paved the way for the two faculty advisors — VanRooyen and Mathematics Professor Terri Torres — to write a Student/Faculty Innovation Grant, which awarded the club $11,000 and funded further purchases for research efforts.
Data gathered by this research serves as an educational tool in Torres’s math courses. The professor said she utilizes the recorded information and works with students to find the best means of representing the figures.
The success of this student club hasn’t gone unnoticed. A Belgian company known as Bee O Diversity works with bee populations to monitor local environments. The group reached out to the tech school’s club two years ago, asking to monitor data collected within its apiary.
Stieber said she helped with some of Bee O's research.
"We collected pollen samples from our hives," Stieber said. "I sorted them with the help from other club members by weight and color to kind of get an idea of what plants they were from."
Stieber said they tracked the results "week to week, hive to hive," and were surprised to find that the colonies appeared to have different floral preferences despite being located in the same area. We tracked week to week hive to hive."
VanRooyen said a representative from Bee O Diversity came to the school last year to visit with the team. She said they are hopeful to continue working together for the sake of research.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.