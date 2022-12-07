Local entrepreneurial couple Alex and Malu Froom said recently they were inspired by the building process of beavers.
Beaver dams play a vital role in the diverse ecosystems throughout their region.
Local entrepreneurial couple Alex and Malu Froom said recently they were inspired by the building process of beavers.
Beaver dams play a vital role in the diverse ecosystems throughout their region.
During the summer, the Frooms announced the start of their plans for a downtown building they had purchased earlier in the year: To deconstruct and reconstruct the building under the guidelines of the Living Building Challenge (LBC) and input a local farm-to-table bakery, among other local businesses.
In a letter to the community, the Frooms wrote, “By slowing, spreading and sinking water, beaver dams play a huge role in making landscapes more diverse, abundant and resilient. We love the image of the building as a beaver dam — slowing us down to collect and connect, to gather around food, art and ideas that enrich ourselves and our community.”
Motivated by community and environmental sustainability, the Frooms decided to conduct their renovations under the standards of the LBC.
In order for a business or building to be considered an LBC, it must adhere to rigorous standards developed by the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). For one, the building must not only be entirely electric, it must also produce more energy than it consumes.
A building design input party held Tuesday, Dec. 6 invited community members to discuss the progress so far and provide their personal input on what they’d like to see done with the location.
In one corner of the room hung a poster with photos of other creative, sustainable projects — exterior murals, sidewalk gardens and artistic bike racks to name a few. Community members had the opportunity to vote on their favorite concept to give the couple further input on what would be most appreciated by folks around town.
Deconstruction of the interior of the building, Malu Froom said, began in November. Under the LBC guidelines, the couple plans to repurpose all of the materials that have been removed during this stage.
Discussions with the Klamath Falls city government have proven positive, as has the community input, the Frooms said. City Planner Joe Wall was said to have been very helpful throughout the process.
The Frooms said they have tentative hopes to begin construction by the summer of 2023 with businesses likely to open sometime in 2024.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.