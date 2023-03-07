The Klamath Fish Hatchery is still operating and producing legal and trophy-size rainbow trout even though its main building was totally destroyed in the September 2020 Chiloquin 242 Fire.

The hatchery, located along Crooked Creek off Highway 62 south of Fort Klamath, is still producing about a million fish annually, mostly rainbow trout, along with smaller numbers of brown trout and chinook salmon, according to hatchery manager Greg Lipsiea and Scott Patterson, fish propagation manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Tags