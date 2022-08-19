The Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter Thursday, Aug. 18 to drainage and irrigation districts in Klamath Falls and Tulelake announcing an end to the Klamath Project for 2022, halting the water diversions from Upper Klamath Lake that are used in irrigation.
The letter states that the total allocated Project Supply was calculated to be 82,253 acre-feet as of Aug. 1. The available supply was exceeded, according to an Aug. 17 analysis, which resulted in the stoppage.
In part, the Bureau’s letter states, “Unless other sources of supply are made available and are explicitly communicated in a subsequent written correspondence from Reclamation, all currently available Project Supply is exhausted. Reclamation expects all irrigation diversions to cease immediately. Please have your respective district cease diversions to comply with the Ops Plan and confirm, in writing, by close of business on August 19, 2022, that all diversions in your district have ended so Reclamation can conclude Project operations.”
The Bureau’s decision was met with dismay from representatives of irrigation districts. Paul Simmons, the executive director of Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA), released a document responding to the decision.
In part, the KWUA document reads, “The move is the latest chapter in a two-decade history of requiring ever-higher levels of flow in the Klamath River, and water surface elevations in Upper Klamath Lake, both ostensibly for protection of threatened or endangered fish species. The policy has caused severe damage to rural communities, food production, and terrestrial wildlife, with no identifiable benefit for the target fish species.”
Tulelake Irrigation District Manager Brad Kirby said there is great concern that some food crops might die in the field.
“For some crops like alfalfa, we are looking at severely reduced production," Kirby said. "But for row crops like potatoes and onions, there is essentially no production unless you have water through the end of the irrigation season.”
“Last year, the government dictated zero Project water diversions for the first time in the 115 years of the Project,” said KWUA Vice President Ry Kliewer, a hay and grain producer. “Between last year and this year, my production is about 25 percent of normal. Meanwhile, the bills I have to pay are skyrocketing.”
The Bureau of Reclamation did not respond to Herald & News requests for comment in time for publication.