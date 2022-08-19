The Bureau of Reclamation sent a letter Thursday, Aug. 18 to drainage and irrigation districts in Klamath Falls and Tulelake announcing an end to the Klamath Project for 2022, halting the water diversions from Upper Klamath Lake that are used in irrigation.

The letter states that the total allocated Project Supply was calculated to be 82,253 acre-feet as of Aug. 1. The available supply was exceeded, according to an Aug. 17 analysis, which resulted in the stoppage.