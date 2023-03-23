PORTLAND — About $3 million in funding is available for natural resource projects that restore and improve public lands across western Oregon. The Bureau of Land Management encourages individuals, organizations and local governments to submit funding applications for consideration.
Project funding is available through Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.
Proposed projects should restore land health, improve water quality or maintain existing infrastructure.
Projects must benefit Oregon and California Grant (O&C) lands and resources. O&C lands are located in the 18 western Oregon counties, including: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill counties.
“Title II funds are used to make investments in public lands and create employment opportunities,” said Roseburg District Manager Heather Whitman. “These projects are vital because they improve cooperative relationships among the people that use and care for public lands.”
BLM officials encourage applicants to discuss their project proposals with them prior to submission.
Contact the BLM District representative where the project would be implemented: