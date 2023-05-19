Historic Site

Shirk Ranch is shown in this undated photo.

 submitted

LAKEVIEW — Two-hours east of the small town of Lakeview is the Historic Shirk Ranch. The ranch is so remote that even most local residents have never made the drive to see the site.

According to a press release, wanting to make the site accessible to everyone, the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview Field Office teamed up with CyArk to create a virtual experience where visitors can learn about David Shirk and the history of early ranching in southeast Oregon.