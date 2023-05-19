LAKEVIEW — Two-hours east of the small town of Lakeview is the Historic Shirk Ranch. The ranch is so remote that even most local residents have never made the drive to see the site.
According to a press release, wanting to make the site accessible to everyone, the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview Field Office teamed up with CyArk to create a virtual experience where visitors can learn about David Shirk and the history of early ranching in southeast Oregon.
"We are thrilled to be part of the 3D documentation and storytelling of Shirk Ranch," CyArk's CEO John Ristevski said in the release. "This innovative approach allows us to virtually transport you to a pivotal era in southeast Oregon's history, offering a unique and captivating window into the past."
According to the release, the property was originally homesteaded during the initial settlement of Lake County in the early 1880s by the Hill family.
David L. Shirk purchased the property in 1883 and built most of the ranch's extant buildings and structures around 1910, the release states. A cattleman by trade, Shirk's main business at the ranch was said to be horses, and he had a reputation for the "finest horseflesh" in the whole county. Horse raising was a key industry well into the 20th century before the automobile and mechanized farm machinery were widely available. Early stock was taken from the herds of wild horses that originated from loose animals left by the Spanish.
According to the release, in 1914, Shirk sold the Guano Valley Ranch to the partnership of Mitchell and McDaniel of Cedarville, Calif. Shirk's daughter, Olive, known as one of the best "horsemen" in the area and a "tough ranch lady," leased the Shirk Ranch with her husband, Zetus Spaulding, from the Bank of Willows, Calif., which had acquired it in foreclosure from the Mitchell and McDaniel Partnership. The ranch became part of the Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge in 1942. Shirk's daughter and husband lived and worked on the ranch until Zetus passed away in 1945. The ranch was leased to various interests through the 1980s but has been vacant since that time. The ranch is now administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
"It's rare to have a piece of this early European settlement history that is so well preserved and in public ownership where it can still be visited,” Lakeview District Manager Todd Forbes said in the release. “This tour will allow those who can never come and visit to experience this history."