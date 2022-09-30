Topsy Campground

In this file photo from April 2019, kayakers relax and chat along slack-water on the Klamath River near the Topsy Campground.

 Lee Juillerat/For the Herald & News

While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering the off season starting Friday, Oct. 14.

During the off season, no amenities (such as drinking water and trash collection) are provided and there will be no camp host on duty. However, camping is free. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed Nov. 1.

Tags