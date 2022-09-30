While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering the off season starting Friday, Oct. 14.
During the off season, no amenities (such as drinking water and trash collection) are provided and there will be no camp host on duty. However, camping is free. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed Nov. 1.
Gerber is set on a vast plateau in the high desert about one hour’s drive east of Klamath Falls. Mountain ridges and scattered ponderosa pine forests add variety and texture to the area. Gerber offers opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking, along with access to 100,000 acres of backcountry suitable for exploring, hunting, wildlife viewing and scenic OHV driving.
The Topsy Campground, set on the rugged shoreline of the JC Boyle reservoir, provides a quiet location for relaxing recreation. The area is set in an open ponderosa pine forest with nearby views of Mount McLoughlin, an icon of the southern Oregon Cascade Mountains. The gates to the Topsy Campground will close Oct. 14. Walk-in camping will be free. There will be no drinking water or trash collection, and no camp host on duty.
As you head out to picnic, camp or hike in the outdoors, here are tips to be safe from the risk of wildfire:
• Make sure all off-road vehicles have a properly-functioning catalytic converter or approved spark arrester.
• Only build campfires when and where authorized and put them completely out; use plenty of water and stir until the coals are cool to the touch before leaving camp, even for a few minutes.
• Dispose of lit, smoking materials appropriately.
• Remember that discharging fireworks or use of incendiary ammunition or exploding targets is illegal.
• If towing a boat or trailer, ensure your safety chains are properly secure and not dragging on the ground.
• Never park your vehicle over dead grass and avoid driving through tall grass — your vehicle can ignite the fuels and start a fire.