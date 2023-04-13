Are you looking to kickstart a career in civil service?
According to a press release, the Bureau of Land Management is hiring 100 interns nationwide in the next few weeks.
The release states this opportunity is open to anyone 16 years or older and enrolled or soon-to-be enrollment in school. Interns that successfully complete the program are eligible for positions with the federal government.
If chosen for a role in the Pacific Northwest, interns will help to care for 16.1 million acres of public lands, the release states. These locations unfold into a rich tapestry of diverse landscapes, starting where the Columbia River crosses into northeastern Washington from Canada and ending at the headwaters of the Chetco River near California. The BLM is charged with sustaining the health, diversity and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
According to the press release, the American people rely on the BLM to care for their public land, and BLM leaders are committed to building a team that represents all of America.
The bureau is looking for interns in a variety of fields and functions, including:
• Civil Engineering
• Public Affairs
• Information Technology
• Survey
• Administration
• Land Law Examiner
• Natural Resources
• Land Surveyor
• Wildland Fire
• GIS
• Human Resources
• Grant Management
• Contracting
• Budget
• Environment Protection
If more than one looks interesting, don’t hesitate to apply for them all, the release states. The opportunity to apply for these internships will close as early as Wednesday, April 19.