Kate Brown

Gov. Kate Brown, third from right, poses in Japan with a bottle of wine made in Dundee, Ore. 

 Courtesy of Gov. Kate Brown’s office

With most attention focused on the three women running to become Oregon’s next governor, the woman who now holds the job has spent the past 12 days on a trade mission in Asia.

Gov. Kate Brown spoke with Oregon reporters by Zoom from Japan on Tuesday, Oct. 25, where she was wrapping up a 12-day tour of South Korea and Japan. South Korea is Oregon’s fourth-largest export market and Japan its sixth.

