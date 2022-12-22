Gov. Kate Brown has forgiven more than $1.8 million in unpaid court fines and fees in traffic violations that, until now, prevented nearly 7,000 Oregonians from getting their driver’s license reinstated.

The action on Wednesday allows them to seek reinstatement of their driver’s license through the Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services agency. The move is intended to eliminate traffic violations that disproportionately impact low-income Oregonians and people of color who cannot afford to pay citations, the governor’s office said in a release.


