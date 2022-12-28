Kate Brown

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in her office at the state capitol, Feb. 3, 2022, following her final state of the state address. Brown, whose tenure as governor ends in a little more than a week, announced two state Supreme Court appointments Wednesday.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday she is appointing two justices to the Oregon Supreme Court, making every justice on the state’s highest court a Brown appointee.

Her announcement also included an appointment to the Oregon Court of Appeals and two appointments to the Multnomah County Circuit Court.

