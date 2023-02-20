The gravely endangered Prey-go-neesh — or California condors — symbolize the heart of the Yurok Tribe’s unifying purpose: fixing and protecting the balance of the world.

“Condors are deeply culturally important to us,” Yurok Tribal Wildlife Department Director Tiana Williams-Claussen said, “and that ties particularly to his role in what we consider to be our foundational reason for being which is World Renewal People.”

Tags