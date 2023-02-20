The gravely endangered Prey-go-neesh — or California condors — symbolize the heart of the Yurok Tribe’s unifying purpose: fixing and protecting the balance of the world.
“Condors are deeply culturally important to us,” Yurok Tribal Wildlife Department Director Tiana Williams-Claussen said, “and that ties particularly to his role in what we consider to be our foundational reason for being which is World Renewal People.”
Williams-Claussen gave a presentation on the giant obligate scavengers at the Winter Wings Festival this past weekend, educating listeners on the birds’ cultural and ecological value and the ongoing efforts to repopulate condors throughout Yurok ancestral lands.
Williams-Claussen explained that the Yurok peoples believed it to be their duty to which, over time, has become focused largely on restoration.
“Historically, that was a matter of maintaining a resilient balance that we had co-evolved with for thousands of years,” she said.
Williams-Claussen has devoted her entire adult career to restoring balance for the sacred condors, leading conservation efforts to “bring them home” after a 130-year absence.
Prey-go-neesh
California condors are what’s referred to as an umbrella species, or apex species, meaning the success rates of condors and other scavengers serve as strong indicators of the health of the environment they inhabit.
As scavengers, Williams-Claussen said condors fill an important role in ecological health.
“If [scavengers] disappear, we probably disappear, because they’re incredibly important as the clean-up crew of the environment. Without them disease runs rampant — it’s a mess.”
She said the condors’ servitude is greatly appreciated by the people of the Yurok Tribe, who believe the condor represents kindness and generosity.
Annual Ancestral prayer dances send prayers to the Creator on the wings of condors.
Quoting a former Yurok Councilman and cultural Leader, Richard Myers, Williams-Claussen said, “’It can soar the highest,’ — about 15,000-feet — ‘so we figured that was the one to get our prayers to heaven when we were asking for the world to be in balance.’”
As the largest land bird in North America with a wingspan of more than 9 feet, these high-flyers can travel up to 200 miles in a day, rarely needing to flap their wings.
With less-than-friendly appearances which resemble vultures, Williams-Claussen said condors are a good reminder that “someone’s exterior is not the most important thing.”
“The condor was chosen by the Creator for his kindheartedness and generosity,” Williams-Claussen said.
Condors are also very devoted to their mates with whom they pair bond for life.
And that life can be exceptionally long.
Since the study and conservation of condors is still relatively recent, their lifespan has yet to be determined. Today, the oldest living California condor is 55 years old; though their close relative, the Andean condor, has been known to live well into its 80s.
Though their lives have the potential to be long, their mating habits are infrequent, laying only one egg every other year.
Condor decline
Dating back to the Pleistocene age, about 12,000 years ago, condors inhabited much of North America, primarily in the eastern and western regions.
Following the Euro-American arrival, their habitat was soon reduced to the Western Seaboard of the continent by the 1850s.
By 1922, condor populations had dwindled to near extinction with a total of 22 living specimens.
“So, of course the question is, ‘why?’” Williams-Claussen said.
Mortality factors can be attributed to human impacts, she explained.
Native habitats for condors, and many of the species they feed upon, diminished as human populations expanded.
The biggest threat to condors, however, has historically been, and continues to be, lead poisoning.
“Lead is the most conventionally used material for most ammunition rounds, particularly the big game rounds,” Williams-Clausen said. “The good thing about lead, and the bad thing about lead, is that it fragments heavily.”
The benefit of fragmenting rounds is that they are highly effective in killing game quickly.
However, those fragments are later consumed by scavengers such as condors, vultures and ravens.
Studies conducted by the Yurok Tribal Wildlife Department and other condor conservation groups found that 50% of wild condor deaths are attributed to lead poisoning, making it the number one cause of mortality.
Williams-Claussen explained that if lead poisoning could be eradicated, condor populations could recover without further human intervention.
Surveys of hunters the groups conducted found that between 85% and 95% were unaware of the harm caused by lead rounds and readily agreed to switch to copper ammunition which does not fragment.
‘Bringing them home’
After almost two decades of work, the Yurok Tribal Wildlife Department received its first young condors which have since been released successfully into the wild.
Conservation efforts have been successful thus far, but Williams-Claussen warns that the condors are not out of the woods yet.
Today, there are more than 500 living California condors, 370 of which have been released into the wild.