Chuck Edson woke one morning infuriated. His anger rose from what he saw on television, read in newsprint and from what he experienced in his day-to-day correspondence with others: lack of unity and malcontent between opposing political party members.
“I was one angry liberal,” said Edson, 77, the retired director of Klamath and Lake County Corrections.
His emotions weren’t unjustified.
According to a survey of U.S. adults conducted by the Pew Research Center between June 27-July 4, 2022, a growing share of both Republicans and Democrats said members of the other party are more immoral, dishonest and close-minded than other Americans. About 52% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans found the other party to be unintelligent.
A student of anthropology and sociology, Edson began searching for solutions to the “incessant tribalism” that flows from Capitol Hill, trickling down to every township across the country.
“Most everything I read told me,” said Edson, “that we (humans) aren’t meant to be this combative. That language first rose to unify. Humanity - as a whole - is designed to be cooperative.”
Edson, who used to teach criminology courses at Klamath Community College, looked to see if any organizations, like him, were trying to diminish polarization. He found that he wasn’t alone in this fight when he stumbled across Braver Angels.
Braver Angels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of equal parts conservatives and liberals whose goal is to bridge the partisan divide.
Founded in December of 2016 after one the most divisive elections, co-founders David Blackenhorn, Bill Doherty and David Lapp held a gathering of 10 Trump supporters and 11 Clinton supporters with the goal of seeing if Americans could still respectfully disagree - and if at all possible - find common ground.
The results were shocking; Not only was the group able to successfully communicate, they ended up actually liking each other.
This gathering would become Braver Angels’ first Red/Blue Workshop and word spread of the success like wildfire.
Currently, Braver Angels has 92 alliances spread throughout the United States. A Braver Angels alliance is made up of dues-paying members who have previously attended a Braver Angels workshop and want to continue the discussions of depolarization within their respective local communities. An alliance consists of two co-chairs: one red, one blue, and maintains a 60/40 split of red and blue total membership.
Oregon has two such alliances: one located in Portland and the newly founded Braver Angels of Klamath County.
Sarah Handyside of the local alliance explained that, “Braver Angels is about communication, not politics.”
Handyside described that during typical workshops the two groups (reds and blues) first sit with their own and discuss the topic of the meeting – an area in which contention between the parties exists (abortion, border control, gun issues, etc.).
The red group and blue group are asked to create a list of values and concerns that base their beliefs. Once completed, the two groups come together and share what was deliberated on. The groups then draw up solutions or policies that would serve both sides.
“These workshops are intended to develop understanding of the perception of the other’s point of view.," Handyside said. "mpathizing is the biggest factor in beginning productive conversation.”
An attendee of a Braver Angels of Klamath County workshop in September, Rob Quackenbush, said his participation provided “great insight” into what others were thinking.
“It was a good exercise in listening and speaking to those with opposing views not as enemies, but as everyday people in a civil manner. We unearthed a lot of common ground,” Quackenbush said.
“Braver Angels manifests affective depolarization,” Edson said. “Together we can have a reunion of the union.”
Braver Angels of Klamath County welcomes and would appreciate any constructive participation from anyone willing to engage in cooperative dialogue. To get involved, contact Klamath County alliance founder Edson by email: cedson@braverangels.org or by phone: (541) 591-1921. Or visit their website: braverangels.org