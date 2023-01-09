Braver Angels

The American flag waves in the morning sun. “Together we can create a reunion of the union,” said Braver Angels of Klamath County founder Chuck Edson.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Chuck Edson woke one morning infuriated. His anger rose from what he saw on television, read in newsprint and from what he experienced in his day-to-day correspondence with others: lack of unity and malcontent between opposing political party members.

“I was one angry liberal,” said Edson, 77, the retired director of Klamath and Lake County Corrections.

Tags