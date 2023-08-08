BB&B

Blues lovers gather for food and entertainment during the 2021 Brats, Brews and Blues Festival.

 Courtesy of Kamrin Nielsen and Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club

Klamath Sunrise Rotary’s annual Brats, Brews and Blues Festival is back to celebrate more than two decades of family-fun and fundraising on behalf of Klamath Hospice Camp Evergreen.

Starting at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Aug 12, the “BB&B” fest will kick off at Klamath Yacht Club, located at 2700 Front St. Admission is $20 per person.

Tags