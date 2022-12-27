Boy Scout Troops 71 and 8 in Klamath Falls are offering their 18th annual Christmas tree pickup on Saturday, Jan. 7.
To arrange a pick up, call 541-850-9217 or 541-851-1947.
The scouts are raising funds for summer camp and other scout activities. They ask for a minimum $10 donation.
Trees are recycled for biofuel and feed for goats.
