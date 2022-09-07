Although it’s a little-known story outside Southern Oregon, the six people who accidentally detonated a Japanese balloon bomb in the woods near Bly in 1945 were the only ones who died as the result of enemy action in the continental United States during World War II.
Books and films have been about the incident, which happened May 5, 1945, in the woods near the small but tight-knit community of Bly, but it mostly remains hidden in history. But even more obscure are the events that followed, including the response of Japanese women who as young girls had helped make the balloon bombs, when they learned years later that one of bombs had killed a pregnant woman and five young boys and girls.
Tanya Lee Stone provides that perspective and other information in her new book, “Peace Is a Chain Reaction: How World War II Japanese Balloon Bombs Brought People of Two Nations Together.”
“It just sort of stuck with me,” said Stone of learning about the balloon bombs, the deaths and events that followed decades later. “I wanted to explore the story further.”
Stone, who oversees the Professional Writing Program at Champlain College in Vermont, learned about the Bly balloon bomb deaths while working on an earlier book, “Color Has No Color: The True Story of the Triple Nickles, America’s First Black Paratroopers.” After its publication she spent several years researching the incident. Stone said she was largely inspired after connecting with Yuzuru John Takeshita, who with his and thousands of Japanese Americans, had been incarcerated during WWII, first at the Topaz Relocation Center in Utah and later as “No-Nos” at Tule Lake.
As Stone explains in her book, decades later Takeshita was visiting Japan when he learned how Japanese schoolgirls were enlisted to make paper balloons from one of those “girls:” Toshiko Inoue.
“Toshiko Inoue’s story sent Takeshita’s mind racing back to the day he and his brothers searched the sky outside their barracks at Tule Lake in hopes of catching a glimpse of one of the rumored balloons,” Stone writes. “Now, 40 years later, he was learning that people he actually knew were involved and the rumors [about balloon bombs] had been true!”
As Stone writes, once he returned to the U.S. Takeshita wanted to learn more. He did.
“He was stunned to discover how close he had been to tragedy when it happened — just 50 miles from Tule Lake,” referring to the distance between Tule Lake and the bomb site. “As he read on, he came to the names and ages of the six people who had been killed … ‘I saw these names and it shook me,’ he later recalled.”
Takeshita later met and interacted with other women who had been among the girls involved in making the paper used for the balloons. Several were shocked to learn a balloon bomb had killed six innocent people and later contacted him for advice on sending messages to the victims’ families. As a result, in August 1987, Takeshita and his family carried a thousand paper cranes made by the women, cranes ”signifying 1,000 wishes for peace,” for remembrance ceremonies at the bomb site, the Mitchell Monument.
Later, on May 6, 1995 — 50 years after the incident — Takeshita was among more than 400 people, including women who had made the paper balloons and with family members of those killed, gathered at the Mitchell Monument to remember and to forgive. As Stone notes in the book, the ensuring healing was largely generated by Takeshita.
Stone tells the story by weaving in seldom before seen photos and stories of the Japanese girls who helped make the balloons. The book also includes stories of some of the Japanese-Americans forced into assembly centers and internment camps. Significantly, too, Stone writes about Takeshita’s positive and influential interactions with a Tule Lake high school teacher, Margaret Gunderson.
“Peace” encapsulates how the balloon bombs were designed, how they flew across the Pacific, and why the U.S. government forbit the news media from reporting about the bombs and their possible danger. Along with telling stories of the discovery and explosion of the Bly balloon bomb, in interviews with Bly people she describes how those deaths impacted community members and how decades later, those deaths impacted the women who helped make the bombs. “Peace” is a book about forgiveness and understanding, and how people of two wartime enemy nations came together.
“Peace,” Stone emphasizes, was inspired by Yuzuru Takeshita, who instead of being bitter about his own incarceration, through his actions helped himself and others learn that, “Peace is a chain reaction.”