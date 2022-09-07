Although it’s a little-known story outside Southern Oregon, the six people who accidentally detonated a Japanese balloon bomb in the woods near Bly in 1945 were the only ones who died as the result of enemy action in the continental United States during World War II.

Books and films have been about the incident, which happened May 5, 1945, in the woods near the small but tight-knit community of Bly, but it mostly remains hidden in history. But even more obscure are the events that followed, including the response of Japanese women who as young girls had helped make the balloon bombs, when they learned years later that one of bombs had killed a pregnant woman and five young boys and girls.

