What is considered an allowable topic of discussion in libraries has come into question following Klamath County officials’ orders to discontinue a moderated book club.
On May 3, Klamath County’s Board of County Commissioners and county legal counsel Marcus Henderson met with county library director Nathalie Johnston and Charla Oppenlander, head of adult programming, to discuss concerns that had been voiced by a group of community members.
The meeting focused on the library’s social justice book club, which was formed last August. The book for the month of April was titled “No More Police: A Case for Abolition.”
Commissioner Dave Henslee, the former Klamath Falls police chief, said his phone had been “ringing off the hook” with calls from concerned constituents.
“I think government has to be neutral, period,” Henslee said. “We take money from taxpayers that have all different types of backgrounds and religions and cultures, and then we try to create an environment that is politically neutral.”
Library policies require all library programs be moderated or overseen by library staff.
The purpose is to prevent potential liability should groups which represent inappropriate ideals use the public library spaces.
Nac Payne, a member of the library staff who moderated the book club in question, said the meeting to discuss the book had only one person in attendance.
“I hadn’t given it another thought until now,” Payne said.
Henslee said his main concern was the use of taxpayer funding to offer library services which presented political issues for discussion, a topic which Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said the county has “tried to stay away from in the past.”
Prior to meeting with commissioners, Johnston said she was instructed to remove the book club from library programming. Input from neither the library advisory board nor the general public was sought prior to the removal of the book club.
Public outcry over potential censorship soon followed, leading to an emergency library advisory board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioner Kelley Minty, acting in the role of library liaison, offered her solution: to have a volunteer moderate any program in question.
Community members did not agree, with multiple residents sharing their fears about caving to censorship.
Community leaders from the county, library, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath County Circuit Court made statements during the meeting, all of which were in favor of the library continuing to host the social justice book club.
Judge Alycia Kersey attended to read the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Concerned mothers and teachers also expressed their worries about the message this would convey to the youth of the community.
Discussions will continue next week at the regular library board meeting which will be held at the Klamath Downtown Library, 126 S. 3rd St., at noon Wednesday, May 17.
Johnston and Oppenlander shared their concerns regarding how this potential change of policy would impact other library programs.
One such program is “Great Decisions” — an eight-week program which take place at the start of every year. The program focuses on international politics and discusses relative policies and opinions.
DeGroot reiterated he did not approve of any political discussions led by county staff taking place at the library.
The library programs policy states, “The fact that an organization may coordinate a program or event with the library does not constitute an endorsement of the organization’s beliefs by the library, its staff, its advisory board or the library board.”