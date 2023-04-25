PORTLAND — Oregon Zoo guests got their first glimpse of Winter the bontebok’s 3-week-old calf Monday, April 24 as the youngster frolicked around with mom, exploring his grassy habitat in the zoo’s Africa Savanna area.
“It was great to see them looking so at home out there,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section, in a press release. “Now that the weather’s warming up, Winter and the calf should be spending more time outside. It will be fun to watch him grow — he has so much energy!”
According to the press release, Gomez said that seeing the young calf thriving is especially satisfying given the history of this species. Bonteboks were once considered among the most imperiled mammals on the planet, and each birth is considered an important step toward ensuring their long-term survival.
“This cute little guy is living proof of the impact people can have if we work together for wildlife,” Gomez said in the press release. “A couple hundred years ago, there were only 17 bontebok left on the planet, and the species was headed for almost certain extinction.”
According to the press release, the weeks-old calf weighs nearly 32 pounds and appears healthy despite a slow start. He did not nurse right away, Gomez said, so veterinarians administered a transfusion of plasma from his father, banked ahead of time as a precaution, to ensure he received the antibodies needed to fight off any possible infection.
“We gave him a couple supplemental bottle-feedings and then returned him to mom,” Gomez said in the press release. “And then overnight, he was nursing just fine. He’s a sturdy little guy, and quite handsome.”
Though unfamiliar to most Americans today, the bontebok “deserves a place in the annals of conservation history,” according to The Nature Conservancy, the press release states.