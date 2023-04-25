Mom and Calf

Winter the bontebok’s new calf frolicked outside for the first time Monday, April 24 at the Oregon Zoo.

 Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — Oregon Zoo guests got their first glimpse of Winter the bontebok’s 3-week-old calf Monday, April 24 as the youngster frolicked around with mom, exploring his grassy habitat in the zoo’s Africa Savanna area.

“It was great to see them looking so at home out there,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa section, in a press release. “Now that the weather’s warming up, Winter and the calf should be spending more time outside. It will be fun to watch him grow — he has so much energy!”

