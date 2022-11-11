Boeing and Oregon Tech

Stan L. Carr of Boeing and Dr. Nagi Naganathan of Oregon Tech shake hands Tuesday, Nov. 8 after announcing the agreement to develop a Collaboration Lab.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Boeing Company and Oregon Institute of Technology signed an agreement to develop a Collaboration Lab at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus, which would provide a secure environment for Oregon Tech students completing projects for Boeing.

Boeing Production Engineering Manager Stan L. Carr and Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan signed an intent to collaborate between Boeing and Oregon Tech that will enable students to gain valuable industrial experience in a paid position while remaining full-time students in Klamath Falls.


